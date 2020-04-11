Veteran Actress Roonie Dikko Finds Love At 50

Veteran actress, Roonie Dikko two it the limelight playing the wife of Nobert Young in Family Circle, a popular television series in the ‘90s, has revealed why she got married late.

In a chat with Saturday Sun, she said;

“God has blessed me with my ideal man. It’s good to wait for God’s time. It got to a stage that I stopped blaming people for telling me ‘you no dey marry’ because in Africa it’s expected for every woman to get married.

”I believe that delay is not denial, if you know the God you serve.”

On people’s thoughts about her marital status before she found a man, she said;

”Whenever they talked to me concerning marriage, I used to tell them God is in control, because I believe there is somebody for you somewhere.

”It takes the grace of God to find your life partner, so you have to pray and wait for God to connect you spiritually and physically.

”However, the society is not helping matters, but you don’t have to give up because they are not your creator. Honestly, the pressure can be overwhelming, especially when your biological clock is ticking away, it takes great faith to wait and pray.

”It is not easy to close your ears to everything people say concerning you, but you have to encourage yourself to be happy. After all, it’s not every married person that is happy, some stay in the marriage because of the children. However, marriage is not a do or die affair, but it’s just necessary to share your life with a true friend not an enemy in disguise. So, it’s your choice to pray and wait for the right person.”

On when she got married, she said;

”I got married last year. My husband hails from Ekiti State while I come from Edo State.”

How did you feel finding a man after all these years of being single?

”I give glory to God. I feel there is need to have someone to spend your time with, especially when you are getting old. So, l am happy I have someone to spend my old age with (laughter).”