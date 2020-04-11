Entertainment

Veteran Actress Roonie Dikko Finds Love At 50

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Wike Makes U-Turn, Cancels Permission For Easter Celebration

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has cancelled the concession granted to churches to hold Easter Church services in...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: Niger Declares Total Lockdown For Two Weeks

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has directed the complete lockdown of the state for 24 hours for the...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Lockdown Will Last As Long As Scientific Advisers Declare They Are Necessary: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerians to comply with the stay at home order adding that it is the...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: Lagos Govt Rolls Out Second Phase Of Emergency Food Scheme (Video)

Lagos state government has announced that it has commenced the second phase of its emergency food response as a...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Kaduna’s 6th Case Sparks Fears Of Community Transmission

The sixth case of coronavirus in Kaduna State has sparked concerns from Government on Saturday because the patient had...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Veteran actress, Roonie Dikko two it the limelight playing the wife of Nobert Young in Family Circle, a popular television series in the ‘90s, has revealed why she got married late.

In a chat with Saturday Sun, she said;

“God has blessed me with my ideal man. It’s good to wait for God’s time. It got to a stage that I stopped blaming people for telling me ‘you no dey marry’ because in Africa it’s expected for every woman to get married.

”I believe that delay is not denial, if you know the God you serve.”

On people’s thoughts about her marital status before she found a man, she said;

”Whenever they talked to me concerning marriage, I used to tell them God is in control, because I believe there is somebody for you somewhere.

Read Also: I Still Consider Myself Single Even As I Just Met Someone – Actress Maduka

”It takes the grace of God to find your life partner, so you have to pray and wait for God to connect you spiritually and physically.

”However, the society is not helping matters, but you don’t have to give up because they are not your creator. Honestly, the pressure can be overwhelming, especially when your biological clock is ticking away, it takes great faith to wait and pray.

”It is not easy to close your ears to everything people say concerning you, but you have to encourage yourself to be happy. After all, it’s not every married person that is happy, some stay in the marriage because of the children. However, marriage is not a do or die affair, but it’s just necessary to share your life with a true friend not an enemy in disguise. So, it’s your choice to pray and wait for the right person.”

On when she got married, she said;

”I got married last year. My husband hails from Ekiti State while I come from Edo State.”

How did you feel finding a man after all these years of being single?

”I give glory to God. I feel there is need to have someone to spend your time with, especially when you are getting old. So, l am happy I have someone to spend my old age with (laughter).”

Previous article‘I Have Imagined Being With Tiwa Savage’ – Blaqbonez Tells M.I
Next articleToke Makinwa Reacts To Being Called ‘Abule Egba Kylie Jenner’
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Toke Makinwa Reacts To Being Called ‘Abule Egba Kylie Jenner’

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Media girl Toke Makinwa has reacted being referred to as Abule Egba Kylie Jenner by Nigerians on Twitter.The OAP took to her handle to...
Read more

‘I Have Imagined Being With Tiwa Savage’ – Blaqbonez Tells M.I

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Up and coming Nigerian singer, BlaqBonez has revealed just how much he thinks about Afropop singer, Tiwa Savage.In an Instagram Live session, the rapper, who...
Read more

Mr Eazi Speaks On His Career With Tacha In IG Live (Video)

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular singer, Mr. Eazi, has shared his early career history with reality TV star Tacha in an Instagram Live session.The two went live together...
Read more

Celebrity Week In Review: Top 5 Interracial Marriages In T Nollywood Industry

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Here is a compiled list of 5 Nigerian celebrities who found love outside the shores of the country.Although, some of them have gone their...
Read more
- Advertisement -