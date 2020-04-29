Veteran Bollywood Actor Irrfan Khan Dies At 53

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan has died at the age of 53, after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday.

Khan, known internationally for roles in Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic Park, was admitted to the intensive care unit of Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.

Back in 2018, the Indian actor announced that he had been diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumor.

READ ALSO – South African Actress Becomes First Black To Star In Bollywood Series

However, the news of his death was shared on Twitter by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.