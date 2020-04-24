Veteran Nollywood Actor, Yomi Obileye Is Dead

Nigerian veteran actor, Yomi Obileye is dead. He died on Friday morning on the 24th of April, 2020 from a yet to be disclosed ailment.

Obileye was known for Tade Ogidan’s movie, Hostages in 1997 and Chief Daddy in 2019.

His demise was confirmed by Nigerian actor and comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka on Instagram earlier today.

Gbenga Adeyinka took to his Instagram page and wrote.

“If tears could build a stairway and memories were a lane, we would walk right up to heaven and bring you back again. “ Rest In Peace Uncle Yomi OBILEYE . Thanks for the memories. I can’t help but want to watch “HOSTAGES” again. Sleep well Egbon and May God give your family and fans the fortitude to bear the loss”