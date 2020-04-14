Victor Ikwuemesi, Chairman Of Defunct Sosoliso Airline Dies In London

The chairman of the defunct Sosoliso airline, Victor Ikwuemesi, has passed on after contracting coronavirus.

The news of his demise was made public by Lauretta Onoochie, the presidential aide on social media.

He was said to have passed on at a London hospital on Monday.

“Victor Ikwuemesi, the Chairman of the defunct Sosoliso Airline, has died few days after he was diagnosed for coronavirus.

“Ikwuemesi is said to have died yesterday in a London hospital where he was admitted. May His Soul Rest In Peace.