Victoria Inyama Condoles Mercy Aigbe Over Death Of Her Sister

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has sent her condolence message to colleague and friend Mercy Aigbe who recently lost her sister.

The actress took to Instagram to share her message to Mercy as she identifies with her in her mourning.

Inyama also shared how personal she had been with the deceased ass she asks Mercy to take heart.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Where Is The Evidence Of People Who Have Been Cured? – Victoria Inyama

Sharing on Instagram, the actress wrote: “Lizzy!!!!! Sisi London  Quiet/loving/very calm/awesome cook…. I remember your stews, those your breakfast omelet with cornbeef.

“I am sad ooooo.Mercy @realmercyaigbe I can’t imagine how you feel but hold your heart… I am so so sorry. My deepest condolences…”

See Her Post Here:

Victoria Inyaa
The actress’ post

