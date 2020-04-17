Victoria Inyama Condoles Mercy Aigbe Over Death Of Her Sister

Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has sent her condolence message to colleague and friend Mercy Aigbe who recently lost her sister.

The actress took to Instagram to share her message to Mercy as she identifies with her in her mourning.

Inyama also shared how personal she had been with the deceased ass she asks Mercy to take heart.

Sharing on Instagram, the actress wrote: “Lizzy!!!!! Sisi London Quiet/loving/very calm/awesome cook…. I remember your stews, those your breakfast omelet with cornbeef.

“I am sad ooooo.Mercy @realmercyaigbe I can’t imagine how you feel but hold your heart… I am so so sorry. My deepest condolences…”

See Her Post Here: