Victoria Kolawole Slams Troll Who Mocked Her For Giving Out Noodles

Nollywood actress, Victoria Kolawole clapped back at a troll who mocked her for giving out a sachet of noodles each to the needy.

Taking to Instagram, Kolawole shared a video of herself sharing out the instant meal on the street.

Reacting to the post, a web user wrote;

“1 Indomie”

The comment seemed to have irked the actress, who lashed out at the web user on Friday as she wrote;

“You’re a bastard and to all of you dat comment rubbish on my previous post eti ya were. Dat is why una government no dey do anything for una. keep discouraging people who wants to help in there little ways.”



Read Also: Actress Foluke Daramola Mourns Nollywood Veteran, Yomi Obileye

See their full exchange below: