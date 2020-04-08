Video: Corona No Go Kill Me O – BBnaija’s Ike Says As He Uses The ATM

2019 BBNaija housemate Ike has made it known just how serious he is taking the COVID 19 pandemic ravaging the world.

The reality TV star shared a video of himself using the ATM ina very careful manner.

The video showed Ike using the machine with a handkerchief as a means of ensuring that he does not touch the surface which could have droplets from an infected person.

He was seen inputting his pin and maneuvering the machine using the scarf while saying ”Corona no go kill me o.”

Watch the video below;