Video: Nigerians Fear For Teni As She Reveals She Is In Love With Food

Nigerian singer Teni has gotten many tongues wagging after she released a new video showing a much bigger her, eating on the floor.

The ‘Billionaire’ crooner was seen sitting on the floor with a big bowl of eba and soup and stating that she can not stop eating.

Teni went on to state that before now, she took food as her best friend but now food is her ‘bestest’ friend.

At this rate, food is my bestest friend for another 14 days pic.twitter.com/AiHaJvjZ9t — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) April 14, 2020

Her post has since gotten many telling her to curb her eating habit and start exercising.

Read some of the comments on the post below;