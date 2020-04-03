Waje: Why I Can Date A Man 10 Years Younger Than Me

Popular Nigerian singer Aituaje Iruobe popuarly known as Waje says she can date a guy who is 10 years younger than her because love doesn’t know age.

Read Also: ”I’m ready to invest all my life savings into promoting your music”- Nollywood Actor To Waje

The singer made this known during a question and answer session with her fans on social media on Thursday.

She wrote:

“Yes, I will. Love doesn’t know age. But most men are proud and he will always think age is the problem when things go wrong,” she said when asked if she’ll consider dating a younger man.