WASSCE Not Cancelled; WAEC Not Making Refunds

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has debunked reports making the rounds that examination for 2020 has been cancelled.

According to a statement by its Head of National Office, Mr. Patrick Areghan, no refund would also be made.

The statement added that a later date for the examination would be communicated to the public once things return back to normal.

Full statement below:

“Our attention has been drawn to a fake publication circulating in the social media, to the effect that the West African Examinations Council had CANCELLED the conduct of the WASSCE FOR SCHOOL CANDIDATES, 2020 as a result of the coronavirus Pandemic and was, therefore, set to refund the sum of N22,500.00 to candidates who had enrolled for the examination.

“WAEC, as an examining body in the sub-region, has not announced the cancellation of the examination; it only announced a postponement until normalcy is restored.”

“The examination fee is N13,950.00 only, NOT N22,500.00. It is, therefore, not reasonable to refund candidates an amount higher than what they had paid to register for the examination.

“We wish to use this opportunity to reassure all registered candidates, schools and other stakeholders that once the situation returns to normal, the Council will come up with a new International Timetable for the conduct of the examination in the West African sub-region, after due consultations with relevant stakeholders. Candidates are, therefore, advised to disregard the publication and concentrate on studying hard for the examination,” he said.