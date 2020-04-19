Wayne Rooney Joins Messi Vs Ronaldo Debate, Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Best

Former Manchester United midfielder, Wayne Rooney has joined the debate between who is the best between his former teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo and eternal rival, Lionel Messi.

According to ESPN sports, the Englishman was full of eulogy for the Argentine despite playing alongside the Portuguese international.

While he described the Portuguese as a more ruthless finisher in the box, he said the Argentine would first torture his opponents before going on to finish them off.

He said:

“Ronaldo is ruthless in the box, a killer. But Messi will torture you before he kills you. With Messi you just get the impression he is having more fun.”