We Can’t Share Donated Funds To Nigerians As Palliatives — FG

The federal government of Nigeria has stated that funds donated by individuals towards fighting the novel coronavirus can not be shared as palliative yo the masses during lockdown.

Lai Mohammed, the minister for information and culture made this known while featuring on a Radio Nigeria programme, “Politics Nationwide”,

“The private sector donors are not giving any cash to the federal government and they’ve made this clear to the people.

“They said they’ll support the fight against the pandemic by asking government where they want healthcare infrastructure to be provided.

“What government has done is to request them to build a 30-bed isolation ward and a 10-bed Intensive Care Unit in each state in the country.

“In addition, the federal government has given them a list of equipment and commodities that will also be needed.

“Therefore, the issue of using their donations to provide palliative cannot arise,” he said.