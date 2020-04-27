We Have Not Postponed Ondo, Edo Polls: INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has not postponed the governorship elections in Ondo and Edo states over the coronavirus pandemic.

This was disclosed by Festus Okoye, INEC spokesman, on Monday while reacting to reports that the commission will postpone the elections.

According to the INEC spokesperson, the date for the election in Edo remains September 19, 2020, while that of Ondo is still October 10.

These dates were fixed by the commission in February, before the country recorded its first case of coronavirus.

“While we are mindful of the negative impact of the Coronavirus disease, we are also monitoring the various efforts by the Federal and State Governments, health authorities and other stakeholders to contain the spread of and eliminate COVID-19,” Okoye said in a statement.

“If and when the need arises to adjust the time table for the elections, same will be conveyed to the public in the usual manner.

“In the meantime, we will continue to study the situation carefully and cooperate with other stakeholders in the battle against COVID19.”