We May Ask Madagascar To Send Us A Plane Load Of Herbs To Treat COVID-19: SFG

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), says the country may ask Madagascar for a planeload of “herbal solutions” to treat COVID-19.

This comes following reports a week ago that Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina launched a herbal medicine believed to cure the novel coronavirus.

Branded COVID-organics, the medicine which contains artemisia, a plant used in treating malaria, was developed by the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research.

Speaking at a briefing on Tuesday, Mustapha also the chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19, they are keeping tab of happenings around the world.

“I want to assure you that whatever is happening in the world, we are mindful of it and we are keeping tab,” he said.

Read Also: Nigerians React As T.B Joshua Visits Mountain To Pray Against COVID-19

“I was reading of the experiences in Madagascar– of why everybody is drinking some solutions that have been prepared. This morning I was sharing with my wife, and I told her that probably I would request that Mr President allow us to import a planeload for a trial.

“Because, we are all navigating an unchartered cause. Nobody has ever been on this road. So, every attempt to find a solution that would bring succour to our people, be rest assured that this task force is very responsible and we would do everything to ensure that we get what will benefit our people, what will help them in the processes that we find ourselves today.”