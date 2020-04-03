We Will Be Killed By Herdsmen Before COVID-19 Disappears, Plateau Residents Tell FG

The State Police Relations Officer, ASP Gabriel Ubah on a social media platform told journalists, “Please I need to confirm, most of the communities don’t have a network. So it is not easy to contact the office on the ground to get information.

“I will do everything possible to disseminate information as soon as I confirm. Operatives that were stationed there were asked to rush to the place immediately.”

But the President, Irigwe Development Association Sunday Abdu told journalists, “It has become pertinent to seek your help in raising our collective voice to the orgy of evil that has once more, visit our dear land, the Irigwe chiefdom. Recently, the land has not known peace owing to the wicked activities of herders who have continued to destroy farmlands in an attempt to weaken the economic life of our people.

“While our people have continued to remain indoors and law-abiding in the wake of the national outcry over the coronavirus, the assailant Fulani herdsmen have continued each day within the last two weeks to visit us with mayhem. On Wednesday, 1st April 2020, Ancha, one of our troubled communities was visited once more in an attack that left three people dead and various houses razed.

“On Thursday 2nd April, we woke up to bury six people burnt to death in Hukke from an overnight attack. Recently also, two young men were murdered in cold blood in Nkyiedongwro while returning from moulding bricks. There was also the killing of two mourners at Kpenrie village on 23rd March 2020, the same day three children were also killed at Gbra Zongu village. As we prepared this release today, 3rd April, the news came in that same Nkyiedongwro suffered another night attack, such that there may be no house left unburnt.

“The dastardly activities of the assailants did not only end on us, as even the security personnel stationed to protect us have tested their venom when two of their comrades were murdered in cold blood. When this happened, we expected a more robust activity by the Operation Safe Haven to apprehend the culprits and bring their activities to a halt. Unfortunately, this ugly trend has continued.”

“That these atrocities have resumed, is the more reason we need security presence in our land. It must be noted that even in the northeast which has been the theatre of war with some losses incurred by the military, never is the army withdrawn. Why has our case been different? Are we to think that we are paying the price for a crime that the Fulani herdsmen committed by killing the two soldiers in question?”

His words, “We are deeply concerned about the obvious silence of the Plateau State government over this resumed hostilities on our soil. Is the government so concerned about the raging coronavirus pandemic that we are almost abandoned to the gruesome activities of the Fulani marauders? If the government does not rise up to tackle this challenge, Irigwe land would be wiped off even before the COVID-19 comes close to Plateau State.”