We Will Consider Traditional Medicine For COVID-19 Treatment: Minister

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

Osagie Ehanire, the minister of health, says serious stakeholders in traditional medicine will be considered in the treatment of COVID-19.

The minister said this during a press conference the presidential task force on COVID-19 held in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to him, stakeholders who are serious with the use of local herbs and concoctions would be considered by the federal government.

“We will look into every assertion. Some people say they have herbs and some others say they have concoctions. Only for those that are serious, the department of traditional, complementary and alternative medicine in the ministry of health will look into their claims and we will not throw away any suggestion,” he said.

“The efficacy and efficiency of these medicines have to be proven first before it is recommended for people to take.”

Read Also: NCDC Confirms 16 New Cases Of COVID-19

He added that different trials are taking place such as “the use of convalescent plasma, which is taken from people that had coronavirus that have been treated successfully”, and these trials are being reviewed and a confirmation will be passed as time goes on.

“The same goes for hydroxychloroquine. It had been found in some tests to work outside the body, that is ‘in vitro testing’, but the chloroquine that people can swallow needs to be tested to see if it works the same way with the one taken outside the body,” he said.

