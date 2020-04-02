What Buhari Will Do To Me If I Return To Nigeria: Omokri

Trending

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Reno Omokri, a strong critic of President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that if he returns back into the country with the latter still in power, then he would be severely dealt with.

Read AlsoLockdown Should Teach Nigerians How Retirement Would Be: Omokri

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Thursday, he shared that he would be made to frog-jump from the airport to either Kirikiri, Kujr of DSS cell.

He wrote:

“If I make the mistake of entering Nigeria while the tyrant, General @MBuhari is in power, I will be frog-jumped from the airport to either Kirikiri, Kuje or DSS underground cell. But God is greater than Buhari. He will protect me in Yeshu’a’s name!”

#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets https://t.co/FWceNSNhS5

- Advertisement -