What Has Nigeria Done With Proceeds Of Oil Sales? Samklef Queries

Popular music producer, Samklef has come out to query what has been achieved with the proceeds from the sales of oil in the past.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the legendary music producer says he did not see any new development despite the huge profit recorded from the boom of the business.

He made the comment in response to news that prices of oil have crashed at the international market.

He wrote: “Pls all the oil money wey Nigeria don sell wetin dem use the money do? I no see any new developments.”

