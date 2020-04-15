Entertainment

What Is Wrong With You? – Simi Slams Twitter Trolls

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Nigerian singer, Simi has taken to Twitter to slam Twitter trolls, asking what could be wrong with them.

The ‘Jamb Question’ crooner tweeted, asking why people are proud of being savage on Twitter, wondering if this is what they should be proud of.

Read Also: COVID-19: This Is Likely Not The End Of The World – Simi

In her words;

”Imagine the thing you’re most proud of is that you can be savage on twitter. “We on Twitter don’t play.

”They know. We will fuck you up. Lol. Twitter is not for the weak. We will destroy you. Gbam!” What’s wrong with you?”

 

