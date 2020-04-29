What My Mother Told Me About Yoruba Men: Diane Russet

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Diane has taken to her official Twitter handle to recount what her mum told her while growing up when she told her she would love to marry a Yoruba man when she grows up.

According to the reality TV star, she said her mum told her she would end with a tribe she least expects.

Although the reality TV star didn’t mention the tribe she is about to settle with, she added that she never knew Yoruba men are often called ‘demons.’

She wrote, “I always remember telling my mum when I was little that I want to marry a Yoruba man (I didn’t know they call dem demons sha) and she replied the tribe you least expect is where you end up. All my life na opposite Dey come, so I lost hope 😂. I loved Yoruba then ehnnn.”