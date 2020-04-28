When Will Buhari Give A Speech And Submit Himself For Questioning? – Ezekwesili

Former presidential candidate, Oby Ezekwesili has queried when president Muhammadu Buhari would make himself available to the media for questioning while addressing the public.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she condemned the President for addressing the public on Monday, 27th without opportunity given to journalists to probe the ideas conveyed.

“At what stage will the @NigeriaGov @NGRPresident @MBuhari give a speech and present himself to be questioned by the media?

“This method of the President reading speeches to citizens without opportunity given to journalists to probe the ideas conveyed is frankly unacceptable.”