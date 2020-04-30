When You Collaborate With Nigerian Acts, You Have To Beg Them To Share The Link – Aramide

Nigerian singer Aramide is sure not having it anymore.

The singer has again taken to social media to call out many Nigerian acts who she revealed have to beg to support those they collaborated with.

In her words;

”Around here when you collaborate with some people you practically have to beg them to post or support the music like they’re not on it.”