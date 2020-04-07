Where Is The Social Distancing Here? – Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Akindele’s Court Session

Daddy Freeze has reacted to the video of Funke Akindlee and husband JJC Skillz being escorted into a courtroom a few hours ago.
The couple was arrested for throwing a party with more than 20 persons in attendance, disobeying the state’s law which stated that not more than 20 persons can be seen in a gathering during this COVID 19 period.
Sharing a video of the court being stamped by so many people, Freeze wrote;
”@funkejenifaakindele and @jjcskillz allegedly arrive court. Where is the social distancing in this video? I’m struggling very hard to find it.
”Isn’t this the same issue she was picked up for?
”Should she be punished for breaking the law, YES! But what happens to those who are flouting the rules in this video?
”She did wrong and has acknowledged and apologized. She must have learnt her lesson, please let’s temper justice with mercy.
”I pray for Yahushua’s forgiveness and mercy upon us all, in this very rugged year! ~FRZ”
