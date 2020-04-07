Where Is The Social Distancing Here? – Daddy Freeze Reacts To Funke Akindele’s Court Session

Daddy Freeze has reacted to the video of Funke Akindlee and husband JJC Skillz being escorted into a courtroom a few hours ago.

The couple was arrested for throwing a party with more than 20 persons in attendance, disobeying the state’s law which stated that not more than 20 persons can be seen in a gathering during this COVID 19 period.

Sharing a video of the court being stamped by so many people, Freeze wrote;

”@funkejenifaakindele and @jjcskillz allegedly arrive court. Where is the social distancing in this video? I’m struggling very hard to find it.