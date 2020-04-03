Why Cases Of Coronavirus Are On The Rise In The Country: FG

The federal government of Nigeria has attributed the geometric rise in the case of novel coronavirus in the country to the porous borders of the country.

According to Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, who made this known on Thursday during the daily briefing of the Task Force, he said the issued would be addressed as soon as possible.

He said:

“This is a very serious issue because as they move around; sometimes they go in search of pastures across borders. It is a major challenge. We will look at that and begin to address it.

“But that also comes to one fundamental issue that has been very topical in the last one or two years. That is whether we need to make provision of land in our constituencies so that we can domesticate this nomadic pasturing.

“From one issue, it dovetailed into another. If we eventually get that done, this kind of issue will not arise. I acknowledge that yes, as long as they cross borders, they create a problem for tracking, for infection, because our neighbouring countries are not isolated from this pandemic right now.

“The report we are getting is that some of the infections that have surfaced, not confirmed though, from Akwa Ibom and some of the ones that might begin to show across the eastern flank will be as a result of people crossing just on foot from other borders into Nigeria.

“We will be looking at that with the Minister of Interior to see how we can enforce closures of land borders through the established, designated outlays and also the porous areas that we have not been able to cover with facilities to restrict movements across the borders.

“You know we come from a long history of relationship with our neighbours that has shifted over the years. That has made substantially a long stretch of our borders to be porous and communities live across each other. That is an accident of history that we must live with, but we must find solutions to them.”