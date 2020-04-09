Why FG Needs To Investigate Chinese Doctors: Apostle Suleman

The general overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman has appealed to the Nigerian government to properly investigate the Chinese health workers who just came into the country to assist with the novel coronavirus

According to the popular cleric who spoke via his official Twitter handle, the Chinese people do not do things free of charge.

“I am PLEADING with the Nigerian govt to properly investigate the Chinese health workers who just came in..china does nothing for free and they are long term planners..what’s their profit, benefit etc in this exercise?..if its money, they have it in abundance..pls watch them”