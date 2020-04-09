Trending

Why FG Needs To Investigate Chinese Doctors: Apostle Suleman

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Abia Govt Relaxes Lockdown Ahead Of Easter Celebration

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved a relaxation of the extended 7-day lockdown in the state.The Governor pointed...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: Kwara Govt Orders Total Lockdown

The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has ordered the total lockdown of Kwara State in a bid to...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: US Evacuates 997 Americans Out Of Nigeria

The United States Mission in Nigeria has evacuated 997 Americans back home amid the COVID-19 crisis.The Mission said from...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: NCDC Denies Spending N1bn On SMS

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has denied rumours that it spent N1 billion on SMS to Nigerians...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Yahaya Bello Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings In Kogi

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has lifted the social distancing order imposed on religious congregations in mosques and...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

The general overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman has appealed to the Nigerian government to properly investigate the Chinese health workers who just came into the country to assist with the novel coronavirus

Read AlsoWhy I Didn’t Donate Money To FG To Combat COVID-19: Apostle Suleman

According to the popular cleric who spoke via his official Twitter handle, the Chinese people do not do things free of charge.

“I am PLEADING with the Nigerian govt to properly investigate the Chinese health workers who just came in..china does nothing for free and they are long term planners..what’s their profit, benefit etc in this exercise?..if its money, they have it in abundance..pls watch them”

 

Previous articlePresidency Knocks NASS, Says Poor Nigerians Don’t Need Internet, BVN To Access CCT
Next articleDaddy Freeze Reacts To Nigerian Woman Who Thinks COVID 19 Does Not Affect Children Of Isreal
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: ‘Nigeria Is In Serious Trouble’ – Deji Adeyanju

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Popular human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has taken to his Twitter handle to cry out on the coronavirus testing capacity of the Nigeria Centre...
Read more

It Is Irresponsibile For FG To Invite Chinese Doctors: Melaye

Trending Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Former Kogi west senator, Dino Melaye has described as irresponsible, the act that the federal government of Nigeria went ahead to invite Chinese doctors...
Read more

Daddy Freeze Reacts To Nigerian Woman Who Thinks COVID 19 Does Not Affect Children Of Isreal

Trending Temitope Alabi - 0
Daddy Freeze has reacted to a Nigerian woman who is of the opinion that COVID 19 does not affect children of Isreal, in other...
Read more

Lagos Emergency Food Response A Sham: Resident

Trending Temitope Alabi - 0
A Lagos resident, Deoye Falade, whose father is the Chairman of the Landlord's Association in his area, has taken to social media to reveal...
Read more
- Advertisement -