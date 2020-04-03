‘Why I Can’t Do Giveaways’ – Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has revealed he can no longer conduct giveaways on social media because he is short of funds.

The singer made this known after a Twitter user asked him to do giveaway on the micro-blogging site.

In reaction to this, Davido stated that there are no shows in sight, so things are rosy for him at the moment.

In his words;

“No money for now .. no show in sight abeg .. we all Dey here together !”

A shocked Twitter user asked about the 30billion naira he usually brags about.

“Haaaa, 30billion never finish an,” he tweeted.

The singer dropped a bombshell as he tweeted;

“Never had it.”

Another web user went ahead to drag the singer but unlike Burna Boy, the singer said he is not leaving the app for anyone and he wouldn’t hesitate to curse trolls.

See screenshots below: