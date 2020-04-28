Why I Don’t Fear Death – Charly Boy

Nigerian singer and rights activist, Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has explained why he doesn’t fear death.

The showbiz maestro took to social media space to share photos of himself inside a casket with the caption;

“Why I go fear? When I know say nobody comes out of dis life Alive. When I know that there is nothing on the other side to Fear. I do not seek death. Death will find us where ever, however. So let’s seek the road which makes death a fulfilment. It’s better to die laughing than to live each moment for dis Nigeria in fear.”

