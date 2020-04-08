Why I Pity Next Government That Will Take Over From Buhari: Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri says he pities any government that would take over from President Muhammadu Buhari because the debt he has plunged the nation into in his 5-year rule is greater than what all past government has incurred since 1960.

Omokri made this known in a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, 7th April.

He wrote:

“I pity any government that will take over from General @MBuhari. Buhari has taken more foreign debt in 5 years than all governments since 1960 combined. Please research this. If we don’t get relief, the next government will spend its entire term repaying debt!”