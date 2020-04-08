Trending

Why I Pity Next Government That Will Take Over From Buhari: Omokri

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri says he pities any government that would take over from President Muhammadu Buhari because the debt he has plunged the nation into in his 5-year rule is greater than what all past government has incurred since 1960.

Read AlsoWhat Buhari Will Do To Me If I Return To Nigeria: Omokri

Omokri made this known in a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, 7th April.

He wrote:

“I pity any government that will take over from General @MBuhari. Buhari has taken more foreign debt in 5 years than all governments since 1960 combined. Please research this. If we don’t get relief, the next government will spend its entire term repaying debt!”

