‘Why I’m Not Married At 37’ – Don Jazzy Reveals (Video)

Popular music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, also known as Don Jazzy, has revealed the reason he is yet to settle down and start a family.

The Mavin Records CEO, who is fond of making TikTok videos, shared one via Instagram.

In the video, the music producer could be seen miming and acting out a heartbreaking scene where a woman confirms her unrequited love to her partner.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Don Jazzy captioned the video clip;

“Why I’m not married.”

Read Also: Don Jazzy Cries Out To Nigerians For Help, See Why

Watch the video below: