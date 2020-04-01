LifestyleHealth and Food

Why Men Are More At Risk Of Contracting Coronavirus Than Women- Report

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: UEFA Suspends Champions League, Europa Indefinitely

UEFA has suspended all Champions League and Europa League matches have been suspended "until further notice" because of the...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Lagos, Abuja, Ogun Markets To Open Between 10:00am and 2:00pm Daily: FG

The Federal Government has made a partial u-turn on the lockdown of markets in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

NCDC Confirms 23 New Cases Of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday confirmed twenty-three new cases of coronavirus in the country.This was...
Read more
World newsVerity Awala - 0

Russian President In Isolation After Shaking Hands With Doctor Who Has Covid-19

Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, says placed himself in isolation after shaking hands with a doctor who tested positive...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: Buhari Approves Release Of 70,000MT Of Grains

As a way of ameliorating Nigerians struggle during the lock down of some part of the nation over novel...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Coronavirus injection
Coronavirus injection

A medical expert named Ifegbike Kalu has stated that men are more likely to contract the novel coronavirus than women because they are more susceptible  to underlying disease such as Diabetes, hypertension because of stress.

According to the expert who is a medical doctor with the Federal Medical Center, FMC, in Makurdi, Benue State, he however stated that the assertion on coronavirus is yet to be clinically proven.

He said: “You know studies are still ongoing. There is nothing strong when it comes to argument for or against the fact that Coronavirus affects men more than women.

Read AlsoVaccine For Treatment Of Coronavirus Ready Soon – Iwu

“But generally, most sickness tend to affect men more than women due to hormonal defences and possibly genetic issues.

“However, we in the medical field need time to be able to prove that this particular ailment (COVID-19) affects men more but like I said, most ailment seems to affect men more than women based on hormonal defences and stress level.

“If you look at the issue of underlying illness like Diabetes and hypertension, you will discover that men are more affected than women. S looking at it, we can say men are likely to be affected more with COVID-19 than women.”

Previous articleOver 2000 Persons Tested For Covid-19 In Nigeria: Minister
Next articleWhy Do We Have To Beg For Everything? – Simi Asks Buhari
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Over 2000 Persons Tested For Covid-19 In Nigeria: Minister

Health and Food Verity Awala - 0
Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, on Wednesday said over 2,000 people have been tested for coronavirus across the country.Ehanire said this during a press...
Read more

Vaccine For Treatment Of Coronavirus Ready Soon – Iwu

Health and Food Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), professor Maurice Iwu has assured Nigerians that the vaccine for the treatment of novel coronavirus...
Read more

Coronavirus: American Citizen Evacuated After Testing Positive In Lagos

Health and Food Amaka Odozi - 0
Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, has revealed that an American infected with the deadly coronavirus has been evacuated to the...
Read more

Three Suspected Coronavirus Cases Test Negative In Delta

Health and Food Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Wednesday, said three suspected cases of Coronavirus tested negative.Recall that Okowa had made it known on...
Read more
- Advertisement -