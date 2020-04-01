Why Men Are More At Risk Of Contracting Coronavirus Than Women- Report

A medical expert named Ifegbike Kalu has stated that men are more likely to contract the novel coronavirus than women because they are more susceptible to underlying disease such as Diabetes, hypertension because of stress.

According to the expert who is a medical doctor with the Federal Medical Center, FMC, in Makurdi, Benue State, he however stated that the assertion on coronavirus is yet to be clinically proven.

He said: “You know studies are still ongoing. There is nothing strong when it comes to argument for or against the fact that Coronavirus affects men more than women.

“But generally, most sickness tend to affect men more than women due to hormonal defences and possibly genetic issues.

“However, we in the medical field need time to be able to prove that this particular ailment (COVID-19) affects men more but like I said, most ailment seems to affect men more than women based on hormonal defences and stress level.

“If you look at the issue of underlying illness like Diabetes and hypertension, you will discover that men are more affected than women. S looking at it, we can say men are likely to be affected more with COVID-19 than women.”