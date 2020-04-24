Why More Death Are Being Recorded In Hospitals: Apostle Suleman

The general overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleiman says more patients are dying in the hospitals recently because doctors have focused majorly on the novel coronavirus and abandoned preexisting medical cases.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he further called on doctors to ensure they attend to other patients suffering from other ailments.

He said: “Patients are dying in hospitals because doctors have focused majorly on those with covid 19..there were pre-existing cases in those hospitals before the pandemic..this is an absurdity taken to the highest pinnacle..doctors,pls attend to patients with other ailments.”