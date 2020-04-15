Why Nigeria Is Missing On List Of Countries Given Debt Relief By IMF – Ezekwesili

Former minister for education, Oby Ezekwesili has shed light on why Nigeria was conspicuously missing on the list of countries that were recently granted debt relief by the International Monetary Fund(IMF).

Speaking via her official Twitter handle on Tuesday, she said this is so for a number of reasons as highlighted below:

She said:

#BasicFacts

1. Nigeria is not a WorldBank/IMF Low-Income Country— LIC.

2. Nigeria is also not indebted to IMF.

That recent debt relief announced for LICs has no relevance for Nigeria.

It does for Africa because majority of LICs are in Africa.