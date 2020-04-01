Metro News

Why Oyo Can’t Declare Lockdown Now: Makinde

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde says his state can not go on total lock down like other states because it will not be beneficiary despite the increasing numbers of cases of coronavirus in the state.

Read AlsoVaccine For Treatment Of Coronavirus Ready Soon – Iwu

Speaking on Fresh FM on Tuesday, he added that only a curfew would work in the state so that people can go about their businesses.

He said:

“when we spoke last Saturday, everything that can be done to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Oyo State, I said, were on the table. We will continue to assess the situation and take additional measures where necessary.

“But remember also that my own background is engineering and I kept saying to people that as an engineer, you take decisions that are based on logic and fact. It’s an uncharted territory. We kept on interacting with the experts to find out what are the facts emerging.

“Yes, Lagos can be on lockdown, Ogun can be on lockdown, Oyo State, yes, people have been saying have a total lockdown and then I have been asking them questions. What will be the benefits here? Are there alternative courses of action for us to take? If you ask people not to come out, you lock down the market places, there are people who what they sell today – the profit from today’s activities is what they will eat tomorrow. There are plenty people like that within our environment. So, are there alternatives available to us? Can we do selective lockdowns? That’s why I imposed the curfew, to say limit interactions.

“I think, everything is on the table but it has to follow a logical pattern and it will need the input of experts. We are not just going to lockdown because everyone is locking down.

“I have been watching CNN and the most successful place right now in containing this is the Czech Republic. And one of the things they brought out is that they made a law that if you must leave your house, you must wear a mask. It may be that route for us to go. I have asked them to start evaluating that. If we must make that law and say everybody that must go out must wear a mask, then, how about those who cannot afford it. Can we make masks locally? Can we get our artisans and our tailors to commit to that with the government supporting? So, those are the type of solutions we are looking for.”

 

