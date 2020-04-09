Entertainment

Why People Pay As Much As N5m For My ‘Dry Joke’ – AY Reveals

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Popular comedian, Ayo Makun also known as AY Comedian has fired back at critics by stating that people pay as much as N5million for his ‘dry jokes’ because of grace.

Read Also: Funke Akindele – AY Comedian Makes Up For Error By Doing Giveaways On Social Media

He made this known via an exchange on his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

He wrote:

“I was humble enuf to see my mistake, courageous enuf to admit it, and wise enough to correct it.If u go beyond the insults and do ur research u will find out that 95% of d people buying my tables are not politicians. As for the dry jokes, they pay up to 5M too. It is called GRACE.”

