Why Publicly Criticize Oyakhilome But Praise Him Privately – Omokri

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Reno Omokri has reacted to the recent berating of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome on social media.,

Oyakhilome came under massive heat for saying the proposed 5G Mast is a move by the antichrist.

Read Also: Don’t Feel Sorry For Wole Soyinka – Reno Omokri

Reacting to the heat, Omokir wrote;

”What is your motive if you come to the public to counsel and rebuke a man of God you have private access to? Scripture says “love covers a multitude of sins”-1 Peter 4:8. You claim to love your colleague, yet you don’t reach him privately.

”You do so publicly!‬ Chris Oyakhilome has done a number of very major charitable projects this year. You never came out to hail him. He gives his OPINION on a controversial subject and you publicly shade him. He never said it was DOCTRINE.

”It was OPINION. Even if you think he is wrong, why not reach him privately? If you convince him, he can correct himself. Or he can give you reasons for why he believes as he does.

”I had issues with what Pastor Chris said, however, I reached out privately and was given more material that informed his thought. Given time, he would have made another statement, but with the way his colleagues cannibalised him, I am utterly gutted ‪#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNugget‬s”

