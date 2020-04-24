Why You Need To Consult Your Parent Before You Make Or Accept Marriage Proposal – Omokri

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has advised that it is important to involve one’s parents before making or accepting a marriage proposal.

According to the popular commentator, parents may see what love has blinded one from seeing.

Read Also: Hatred For Igbos Run Deep In El-Rufai’s Family – Omokri

He made this known via a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Friday.

He wrote: “Consult your parents before you make or accept a proposal or you may consult your lawyer after you enter an unwise marriage. Those who say love is blind are not liars. Your parents may see what love has blinded your eyes from seeing.”