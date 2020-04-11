National News

Wike Makes U-Turn, Cancels Permission For Easter Celebration

By Olayemi Oladotun

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has cancelled the concession granted to churches to hold Easter Church services in the state.

Recall that Wike had relaxed the lockdown order in the state on Thursday.

A move which led to serious criticisms from different quarters of the country.

In a new development, Rivers State Government, in a statement signed by its commissioner for Information, Paul Nsirim, on Saturday, disclosed that the concession has been cancelled.

According to Nsirim, the decision was reached after due consultation.

