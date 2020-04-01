Wimbledon Tennis Championship Cancelled Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Wimbledon has been cancelled for because of the coronavirus pandemic

The tournament was due to be played between 29 June and 12 July.

The entire grass-court season has been abandoned, and there will be no professional tennis anywhere in the world until at least 13 July.

Wimbledon is the latest major summer sporting event to be called off, with Euro 2020 and the Tokyo Olympics postponed for 12 months.

It follows the postponement of the French Open, which was due to begin in May but has been rescheduled to 20 September-4 October.

https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2020/04/01/wimbledon-2020-tennis-championships-canceled-due-to-coronavirus.html