‘Witches’ Challenge Apostle Suleman To Heal COVID-19 Patient

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AFAW) has challenged Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries, Auchi, Edo State, to heal anyone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and get a thousand US dollars from the group.

In a statement made available to DAILY POST by the founder of the Nigerian Humanist Movement, Leo Igwe, on Tuesday, the group said it is challenging Suleman to heal, not two or three persons, not ten or fifteen patients, but just one person with the viral infection and he would be rewarded with a thousand dollars.

READ ALSO – Nigerians Drag Apostle Suleman For Saying He Can Cure COVID-19 Patients

This is coming up days after Apostle Suleiman pleaded with the Federal government to allow pastors with the gift of healing to visit the isolation centers to heal COVID-19 patients.