Wizkid’s Third Babymama, Jada Pollock Reveals How They Met

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Artist manager and mother to Wizkid’s third child, Jada Pollock recently opened up on how and when she met the singer.

wizkid and baby mama, Pollock
Starboy Wizkid Son Zion and-Baby-Mama Jada Pollock

Pollock said she met the Starboy boss in Lagos, Nigeria in 2012 while he was on tour with International singer, Chris Brown.

The singer’s manager and baby mama made this known during a question and answer session with her fans on Instagram where she also revealed her best Nigerian food is Suya.

The mom of one revealed she plans on taking her son on a dinner date after the lockdown is called off.

Read Also: Terry G Opens Up On Why He Hasn’t Been Getting Endorsement Deals

See the screenshot below:

Screenshot of the QnA IG session
Screenshot of the QnA IG session

