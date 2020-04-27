Woman Flogged By Policemen Demands N200m Compensation, Apology

Despite the disciplinary action meted out to police officers who flogged a woman in Osun state for violating lockdown, the victim, Adetola AbdulAzeez has through her lawyer,Pelumi Olajengbesi demanded a public apology as well as N200 million compensation.

Also, the victim demands the prosecution of the police officers involved in the act.

Statement below:

”We commend the swift intervention of the Inspector General of Police and that of other top Nigeria Police Force hierarchy, condemning the unprofessional conduct of the officers involved and the assurance of disciplinary action.

”While we recognise the authority of the Nigeria Police Force in containing the movement of people during this COVID-19 crisis, we believe strongly that same must be done in compliance with the rule of law.

”The video of the disgraceful act meted out on our client has since gone viral on the internet and has ridiculed her publicly, as she was seen being battered like a common thief by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

”We hereby demand that the Nigeria Police Force should address a letter of apology to our client personally showing honest concern and contrition to begin to ameliorate the continuous sadness and depression she continues to suffer.

”That the payment of N200 million be made to our client as general damages for all the pain, trauma, bodily inconveniences and public ridicule amongst others, caused her and her family during this period,” he said.