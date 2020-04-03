Trending

Women Who Think Their boyfriends Are Stingy Have Low Morals – Reno Omokri

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Reno Omokri
Nigerian author, Reno Omokri has taken to his IG page to again share his thoughts about certain kinds of relationships.

According to him, any woman who thinks her boyfriend is stingy has really low morals.

Read Also: You Fasted And Prayed But Still Got Denied Visa – Reno Omokri Gives Reason For This

”There is nothing like a stingy boyfriend. Women who have that mentality have low morals. Get rid of the mentality that boyfriends should foot your bills. Only your father (if you are not an adult) or your husband has a duty to look after you.

“If you need money, get a job, or a business, not a boyfriend! Your boyfriend is a FRIEND. He is not an INVESTMENT. Your boyfriend is a MAN. He is not a BANK. Do not give him *** until and unless he marries you. Avoiding premarital sex can solve perhaps half of the problems on Earth.

“Do not commercialise your body. You are not a call girl. A woman is a thing of value. Value your body.”

