Yahaya Bello Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings In Kogi

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has lifted the social distancing order imposed on religious congregations in mosques and churches across the state.

Recall that some weeks ago, in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the State, the Kogi State Government imposed a ban on religious gatherings.

Also Read: Governor Yahaya Bello Speaks On Coronavirus Test Results

Mr Kingsley Fanwo, the State Commissioner for Information and Communication made this known on Thursday.

The State Government said that the lifting of the ban was to enable religious bodies to resume their normal worship and services.

The state government urged all religious leaders to put in place preventive and precautionary measures in their various worship centres in order to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.