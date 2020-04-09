National News

Yahaya Bello Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings In Kogi

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: US Evacuates 997 Americans Out Of Nigeria

The United States Mission in Nigeria has evacuated 997 Americans back home amid the COVID-19 crisis.The Mission said from...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: NCDC Denies Spending N1bn On SMS

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has denied rumours that it spent N1 billion on SMS to Nigerians...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Yahaya Bello Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings In Kogi

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has lifted the social distancing order imposed on religious congregations in mosques and...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

FG Frees 2,600 Prisoners Over Coronavirus

The minister for interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has announced that the federal government would set at least 2,600 inmates...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Presidency Knocks NASS, Says Poor Nigerians Don’t Need Internet, BVN To Access CCT

Barely 24 hours after the leadership of the National Assembly expressed displeasure at the manner in which the federal...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has lifted the social distancing order imposed on religious congregations in mosques and churches across the state.

Recall that some weeks ago, in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the State, the Kogi State Government imposed a ban on religious gatherings.

Also Read: Governor Yahaya Bello Speaks On Coronavirus Test Results

Mr Kingsley Fanwo, the State Commissioner for Information and Communication made this known on Thursday.

The State Government said that the lifting of the ban was to enable religious bodies to resume their normal worship and services.

The state government urged all religious leaders to put in place preventive and precautionary measures in their various worship centres in order to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Previous articleDon Jazzy Makes Shocking Revelation On Instagram
Next articleEtinosa Idemudia, Halima Abubakar Clash Over Stolen Baby Photo
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: US Evacuates 997 Americans Out Of Nigeria

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The United States Mission in Nigeria has evacuated 997 Americans back home amid the COVID-19 crisis.The Mission said from April 6-8, three U.S. Consulate-organized...
Read more

Coronavirus: NCDC Denies Spending N1bn On SMS

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has denied rumours that it spent N1 billion on SMS to Nigerians as the country battles Coronavirus.A...
Read more

FG Frees 2,600 Prisoners Over Coronavirus

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The minister for interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has announced that the federal government would set at least 2,600 inmates free as a preventive measure...
Read more

Presidency Knocks NASS, Says Poor Nigerians Don’t Need Internet, BVN To Access CCT

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Barely 24 hours after the leadership of the National Assembly expressed displeasure at the manner in which the federal government handled the conditional cash...
Read more
- Advertisement -