Yemi Alade Addresses How People Try To ‘Pit Her Against’ Tiwa Savage

Popular Nigerian songstress, Yemi Alade finally addressed the purported beef between herself and colleague, Tiwa Savage during a live chat on Instagram.

The Johnny singer said they both have mutual respect for each other and she is glad they both settled their differences the way they did.

The self-acclaimed Mama Africa also talked about how there is a lot to learn from the single mother of one but people are always trying to pit them against each other rather than appreciating their individual style of music.

Watch the video below: