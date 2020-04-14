Entertainment

Yemi Alade Replies Fan Who Said Coronavirus Has Made Artists Broke

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Lockdown: Security Agencies Have Risen To The Challenges – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said security agencies have satisfactorily tackled the challenges encountered across the nation within the...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: France Extends Lockdown For A Month As Death Toll Hits 15,000

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the nationwide imposed coronavirus lockdown will continue for the next one month...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

NBA Star, Karl-Anthony Loses Mom To Coronavirus Complications

Jacqueline Cruz Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, has died due to complications from coronavirus.A family...
Read more
National NewsTemitope Alabi - 0

COVID-19 Lockdown Extention: Full Text Of Buhari’s Broadcast

On Monday night, President Muhammadu Buhari made his second nationwide broadcast about the Federal Government's effort in battling the...
Read more
CoronavirusOlayemi Oladotun - 0

BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms 20 New COVID-19 Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 20 new positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.NCDC...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Afro music star, Yemi Alade has replied to an Internet Troll who expressed that the coronavirus lockdown has made artists broke and humble.

This came off after the singer tweeted that she misses the action that comes with being an entertainer, but, however, grateful that she has a home.

Reacting to her tweet, Twitter user identified as ‘Honourable Desmond’ pointed out that the self-quarantine has made her and many other artists jobless.

READ ALSO – Nigeria Don Tire Me, Yemi Alade Laments

Reacting to his tweet, Miss Alade pointed out that she and many other artists are still cashing out and the isolation is not a problem for them.

See Tweets Here:

Yemi Alade
Between troll and the singer

Previous articleNathaniel Bassey Celebrates Wife In 7th Wedding Anniversary (Video)
Next articleNBA Star, Karl-Anthony Loses Mom To Coronavirus Complications
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Asa Performs Davido’s ‘IF’ On Live Instagram (Video)

Entertainment Valerie Oke - 0
Popular Nigerian singer, Asa thrilled Nigerians with her amazing performance on her Instagram live on Monday.The highlight of the performance was when she performed...
Read more

Covid-19: Tacha Reacts As Buhari Extends Lockdown By 14 Days

Entertainment Valerie Oke - 0
Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha has reacted to the extended lockdown of Lagos, FCT and Ogun states.Speaking via her official Twitter handle shortly...
Read more

‘This Is The Worst Time To Be Single And Alone’ – Johnny Drille (Photo)

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille, has reacted to the lockdown as he may just have pointed out that he is in need of a...
Read more

‘Credit Everyone’s Account With 10K’ – Toke Makinwa Tells FG

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular Nigerian socialite, Toke Makinwa, has reacted to the extension of the lockdown by the federal government.According to Toke, fourteen days more is about...
Read more
- Advertisement -