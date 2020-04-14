Yemi Alade Replies Fan Who Said Coronavirus Has Made Artists Broke

Afro music star, Yemi Alade has replied to an Internet Troll who expressed that the coronavirus lockdown has made artists broke and humble.

This came off after the singer tweeted that she misses the action that comes with being an entertainer, but, however, grateful that she has a home.

Reacting to her tweet, Twitter user identified as ‘Honourable Desmond’ pointed out that the self-quarantine has made her and many other artists jobless.

READ ALSO – Nigeria Don Tire Me, Yemi Alade Laments

Reacting to his tweet, Miss Alade pointed out that she and many other artists are still cashing out and the isolation is not a problem for them.

See Tweets Here: