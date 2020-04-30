Yemi Alade’s Birthday Message To Her Manager Is A Must-Read

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has penned a sweet birthday message to her manager of many years, Taiye Aliu.

The Woman Of Steel crooner shared photos of Taiye and his brother Kehinde on her page and penned short but beautiful messages for both.

On Taiye’s photo, she wrote;

”It’s still Your Day @taiyealiyu The world needs more people like you so I can create more problems for you to solve, Happy birthday.”

On the other photo she wrote;

”World Stop!! It’s WORLD TAIYE AND KEHINDE ALIYU’S DAY.

Pls wish @taiyealiyu and Kenny a happy birthday @emmanueloyeleke”