You All Sit In Your Huts And Abuse People – Tacha Shades Haters

By Temitope Alabi

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: 200 US-Based Nigerians Express Willingness To Return Home – Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama says 200 Nigerians residing in the US have signified interest to be...
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Man Busted For Stealing, Selling Over 2 Million Face Masks

A Businessman has been arrested by police after he stole up to 2 million face masks from a medical...
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Dubai Suspends Marriage And Divorce Filings To Curb Spread Of COVID-19

All personal legal services, including attestations of marriage contracts and divorce certificates, have been suspended by the family court...
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Improving In ICU As Treatment Continues

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "improving" after two nights in intensive care with coronavirus, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said. Mr...
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 9th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: Chinese Medical...
Temitope Alabi

2019 BBNaija housemate Tacha has taken to social media to slam all her haters.

The disqualified BBNaija housemate broke-shamed many, saying they barely live well, yet come on social media to drag her.

Read Also:  “He Is A Moron” – Tacha Drags Ubi Franklin For Claiming He Bagged Deals For Her (Video)

She tweeted;

”It’s really all fun and games to sit in your huts and dish out abuses!! I laugh in “you’re to big to reply”

Her post has since gotten a massive response as they all took their time to drag the reality TV star.

