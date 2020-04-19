You Are The Reason I Write Good Love Songs, Adekunle Gold Tells Simi

Popular singer, Adekunle Gold has taken to his official Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Simi on the occasion of her birthday.

Adekunle in the birthday message says his wife is the reason he writes good love songs while.

He wrote:

Shalla to my one and only

Na you be my Alobam

Simi you’re one in a million

…

I wrote this song for you 6 years ago.

As a young man that was just trying to figure life out, you had just come into my life and my world started changing magically.

God must have looked at my unworthy ass struggling through life and decided to bless me with a good luck charm. “He who finds a wife…” I am the He because simi, you fill my darkest days with your light. I am blessed to have you doing life with me.

You make me happy in every sense.

You are the reason I write the best love songs

If you ended up with someone else, my life would totally suck ngl.

You are my source of peace, my strength, my favourite love.

I’ll write a book someday about how my life changed completely and it’ll have your name written allover it.

Happy Birthday to you, my one in a lifetime.

Love you.

Eba mi ki Orente mi