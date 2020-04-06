‘You Can Never Be Wrong In My Eyes’ – Nkechi Blessing Reacts To Funke Akindele’s Arrest

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has taken to her social media space to show support for colleague, Funke Akindele following her arrest on Sunday.

Information Nigeria recalls Funke Akindele-Bello was arrested by the Lagos state police command over the house party hosted in her house to celebrate her husband’s birthday on Saturday at their Amen Estate residence.

The actress apologized and explained the reasons behind her action after she received heavy bashing online.

Notwithstanding, she is facing the consequences of her action for flouting the lockdown directive by the government against social gatherings.

Taking to Instagram, Nkechi Blessing shared a photo of her colleague with the caption;

“In my own eyes, you can never be wrong🙏🏻 After all the explanation? It’s well✌️…Love and light Maami #Ifyoucomeformypostiwillmurderandburyyouatthesametime“

Read Also: Coronavirus: NCDC, Dettol Disown Funke Akindele Over House Party

See the post below: