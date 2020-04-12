Trending

You Can’t Be A Christian And Hate Anyone – Omokri

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

I Forgive Those Who Lied Against Me: Charles Soludo

Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Charles Soludo says he has forgiven those who lied...
Read more
World newsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has been discharged from the hospital after landing in the intensive care unit over...
Read more
PoliticsValerie Oke - 0

$6.9bn Loan: Stop Looting With COVID-19, PDP Tells FG Officials

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has accused federal government officials of using the coronavirus pandemic as an avenue to loot...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Buhari Rejoices With Christians On Easter Celebration

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken to his official Twitter handle to rejoice with Christians on the occasion of Easter...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: WWE Confirms First Known Case

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has confirmed the first COVID-19 case after someone in its ranks got infected with the...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Nigerian author Reno Omokri is of the opinion that one can not be a Christian and hate anyone.

Taking to his IG page, Omokrfi further explained its writing;

Read Also: Begging Is Not Part Of Igbo Culture – Reno Omokri

”It is impossible to be a Christian and hate anyone. Do you realise that if by accident of birth, you were born in another country, you may have been a Muslim, or Hindu or Shintoist?

”Don’t allow religion colour who you love and hate. Be like God. John 3:16 says “For God so loved the world”. Your name, your religion and your prejudices were all given to you in this world.

”You did not get them from God. You did not bring them from heaven. You met them here. The only thing you came to Earth with is innocence. So be careful. Don’t allow these Earthly identities make you hate other humans.”

Previous articleComparison Between Me And My Heroes Are Unnecessary, Says Rema
Next articleObey Lockdown Directives, Naira Marley Tells Fans (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Covid-19: To Lift Restrictions Without Vaccine Disastrous: Shehu Sani

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Former Kano central senator, Shehu Sanni has thrown his back behind the continuous lockdown of the country over the novel coronavirus pandemic.According to the...
Read more

Easter Presents A Fresh Hope, Says Sanwo-Olu

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has felicitated with Christians in the state on the special celebration of Easter.Read Also: Sanwo-Olu Felicitates With Dangote At 63The...
Read more

Singer Sinach, Husband Slam People Who Believe More In Science Than In God

Trending Temitope Alabi - 0
Gospel singer, Sinach and her husband Joe Egbu have taken to Instagram to slam those who believe in science more than God.Joe had taken...
Read more

COVID-19: BBC Inspires Hope In New Short Film With Idris Elba (Video)

Trending Michael Isaac - 0
BBC is inspiring hope to its viewers in a new short film that shows moments and sights of the world as affected by the...
Read more
- Advertisement -